UN Chief warns Gaza humanitarian situation remains fragile
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations cautioned on Friday that although the immediate threat of famine in Gaza has been held off, the humanitarian landscape remains highly unstable, with the vast majority of residents still struggling to secure enough food and facing serious malnutrition risks, as stated by reports.
Addressing journalists at UN headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that recent progress should not be seen as permanent. "Famine has been pushed back. Far more people are able to access the food they need to survive," he said, before warning, "Gains are fragile, perilously so."
According to projections he cited, around 1.6 million people—more than three-quarters of Gaza’s population—are expected to endure "extreme levels of acute food insecurity and critical malnutrition risks." He explained that in large areas of the enclave, particularly where Israeli forces remain present, access to agricultural land and residential zones is severely restricted.
"And in more than half of Gaza, where Israeli troops remain deployed, farmland and entire neighborhoods are out of reach. Strikes and hostilities continue, pushing the civilian toll of this war even higher and exposing our teams to grave danger," Guterres said.
He reiterated demands for "a durable ceasefire," outlining the need for broader humanitarian access. "We need more crossings, the lifting of restrictions on critical items, the removal of red tape, safe routes inside Gaza, sustained funding, and unimpeded access, including for NGOs," he added.
Recent assessments released on Friday indicated that famine conditions have been temporarily eased due to a slowdown in fighting and improved access for food deliveries, both humanitarian and commercial. However, the findings stressed that Gaza’s overall condition remains dire and vulnerable to reversal, according to reports.
Guterres also commented on delays in advancing the ceasefire framework, which Israel has linked to the return of the remains of a final deceased hostage. Emphasizing urgency, he said, "It is essential to move to phase two, and I don't think that we should have any pretext to avoid it."
He further underlined the importance of fully honoring earlier commitments, stating, "It's very important to move with the peace process as a whole. And it's not only phase two. It's to make sure that phase one, and namely the ceasefire, are fully implemented."
Turning to the occupied West Bank, the UN chief warned that conditions there are rapidly worsening and should not be overlooked. He pointed to mounting pressures on Palestinians, including intensified settler violence, land confiscations, demolitions, and tighter movement controls.
"Tens of thousands have been displaced following operations by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank," he said.
Guterres also stressed that interim orders issued by the International Court of Justice are legally binding and must be carried out. He reaffirmed support for the UN agency assisting Palestinian refugees, describing it as "an indispensable role in serving the Palestinian people."
Concluding his remarks, he said the crisis stems from deliberate choices rather than inevitability, urging an end to ongoing suffering. "Palestinians need a horizon of hope. The ceasefire must be implemented in full. The endless cycle of violence must be broken," he said.
