Today In Kuwait's History
--
1958 -- A conference of Arab writers was held in Kuwait and was inaugurated by Chairman of the Ma'aref (knowledge) Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that imposed additional income tax.
1976 -- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah dissolved Al-Istiqlal (independence) Club, which was established in 1962.
1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the Municipal Council and called for early elections, scheduled in January 1984.
1987 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree about transplant of organs, the first-of-a-kind law in the Middle East.
1997 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders for their 18th summit.
2001 -- UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Iraq to immediately release prisoners of Kuwait and third-country nationals.
2003 -- Kuwait established the first Diplomatic Club aimed at encouraging understanding among diverse cultures of members.
2005 -- Kuwaiti Ophthalmologist Dr. Adel Al-Baloushi removed a nine-centimeter-long warm from a patient's eye in one of the more acute surgeries in the Middle East.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) extended a 30 million Kuwaiti Dinar loan to Egypt to finance establishment of a power station in the city of Banha, northern Cairo.
2015 -- The Constitutional Court ruled that the establishment of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority was unconstitutional.
2018 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah opened Al-Amiri Hospital's extension building, a 415-bed facility.
2020 -- Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at age of 72. He held several official posts.
2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) inaugurated the fifth liquefied gas line at Al-Ahmadi refinery, a step in line with the increasing local and global demands.
2023 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took the constitutional oath at the National Assembly.
2024 -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Kidney and Urinary Tracts Center in Kuwait conducted the first remote robotic prostate surgery in the Middle East. (end) nsn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment