Iran Tallies Allocations For Purchase Of Locomotives And Wagons
According to him, the funds have been allocated to the private sector for the purchase or repair of locomotives and passenger wagons using its capabilities.
Zakeri added that as a result, 80 locomotives and 130 passenger cars are planned to be added to the country's railway transport.
Although the number of passenger wagons in Iran was 2,300 in 2010, it has now decreased to 930. Iran plans to spend 950 trillion rials (about $1.35 billion) over several years to expand the railway transport network with new passenger and freight wagons.
