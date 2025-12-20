Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Tallies Allocations For Purchase Of Locomotives And Wagons

Iran Tallies Allocations For Purchase Of Locomotives And Wagons


2025-12-20 12:06:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Iranian government has allocated 150 trillion rials (about $214 million) for the purchase or repair of locomotives and passenger cars in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026), Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company Jabbar Ali Zakeri said at a press conference held in Tehran at the 9th Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition today, Trend reports.

According to him, the funds have been allocated to the private sector for the purchase or repair of locomotives and passenger wagons using its capabilities.

Zakeri added that as a result, 80 locomotives and 130 passenger cars are planned to be added to the country's railway transport.

Although the number of passenger wagons in Iran was 2,300 in 2010, it has now decreased to 930. Iran plans to spend 950 trillion rials (about $1.35 billion) over several years to expand the railway transport network with new passenger and freight wagons.

--

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN20122025000187011040ID1110505091



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search