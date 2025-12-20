Defense Forces Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post.

"During aerial reconnaissance in the Kupiansk sector, pilots of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade detected a field ammunition depot of the enemy. After the target was confirmed, the depot was struck by an FPV drone," the post said.

The object was destroyed together with its ammunition stockpiles, the military emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade detected and destroyed a launcher of a Russian S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system along with its ammunition.

