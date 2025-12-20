Border Guards Destroy Two Russian MLRS In Lyman Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram and also released a corresponding video.

"In the Lyman sector, pilots of the border guard unit Phoenix detected and destroyed two more multiple launch rocket systems of the enemy. In addition, our guys continue to strike assault infantry groups and other enemy equipment," Kharchenko wrote.

Defense Forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Kupiansk sector

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Donetsk region border guards destroyed two of Russia's latest electronic warfare systems known as Black Eye.

Photo: screenshot from the video