Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Destroy Two Russian MLRS In Lyman Sector

Border Guards Destroy Two Russian MLRS In Lyman Sector


2025-12-20 12:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram and also released a corresponding video.

"In the Lyman sector, pilots of the border guard unit Phoenix detected and destroyed two more multiple launch rocket systems of the enemy. In addition, our guys continue to strike assault infantry groups and other enemy equipment," Kharchenko wrote.

Read also: Defense Forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Kupiansk sector

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Donetsk region border guards destroyed two of Russia's latest electronic warfare systems known as Black Eye.

Photo: screenshot from the video

MENAFN20122025000193011044ID1110505087



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search