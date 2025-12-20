Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Eight Shelters, Three Russian Invaders

2025-12-20 12:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service stated this on its website and released a corresponding video.

Photo: screenshot from a State Border Guard Service video

In addition, during aerial reconnaissance the fighters detected an enemy FPV drone lying in wait. Instead of using a standard strike, they applied engineering ingenuity by using a net.

"This approach helps minimize costs and effectively disables enemy drones," the Ukrainian fighters noted.

Read also: Defense Forces in south eliminate more than 240 occupiers and 134 enemy shelters in one day

As Ukrinform previously reported, soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade repelled a Russian mechanized assault in the Dnipropetrovsk region and hit five pieces of equipment and 35 invaders.

Illustrative photo: 33rd Separate Assault Regiment

UkrinForm

