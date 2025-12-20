Head Century Crushes England's Hopes As Australia Eye Ashes Win

Australia's Travis Head reacts as he walk off on 138 runs not out at stumps on day 3. Reuters photo

Adelaide- Travis Head proved England's nemesis once again as he scored his second century of the Ashes to carry Australia toward a seemingly inevitable series triumph on day three at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Head's unbeaten 142 in front of an adoring home crowd of 53,696 helped Australia to 271 for four at stumps and a 356-run lead after the hosts bowled England out for 286 in the morning.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after comfortable victories in Perth and Brisbane, and need only a draw in Adelaide to retain the urn as holders.

Head's fellow South Australian Alex Carey also cashed in, adding an unbeaten 52, as the local heroes combined in an unbroken 122-run partnership to bang another nail into England's coffin.

Head's century was unwelcome deja vu for the tourists following his sensational 123 off 83 balls in the fourth innings in Perth.

The second ton nearly eluded him, though when he slashed Jofra Archer low to the gully when on 99, only for Harry Brook to spill a second, costly catch of the test.

The following over, Head smashed Will Jacks over his head for four to bring up the hundred in 146 balls.