CBK Files Chargesheet In ₹50 Lakh Land Fraud Case Four Booked

Representational photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in a major land fraud case, booking four persons for allegedly cheating a buyer by selling him land through forged and misleading documents, officials said on Saturday.

The chargesheet in FIR No. 02/2025 has been submitted before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, under Sections 420 and 471 read with Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

According to a statement issued by Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK), the accused have been identified as Mohd Afzal Sheikh, son of late Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, a resident of Gopalpora, Chadoora, Budgam; Mohd Sikander Dar, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, resident of Chainabal Mirgund, Pattan, Baramulla; and Ali Mohd Dar, son of Mohd Ibrahim Dar, also a resident of Chainabal Mirgund, Pattan, Baramulla.

The case originated from a written complaint alleging that in September 2022, the complainant was induced by the accused land brokers and the landowner to purchase four kanals of land at Revenue Estate Ranbirgarh–Pratapgarh in Srinagar. To establish ownership and location, the complainant was shown revenue records, Naqsh-e-Amini and geo-tagged photographs. Trusting these representations, the complainant paid ₹50 lakh, following which the sale deed was registered and possession of the land was handed over.

However, the complainant later discovered that the land shown on the ground did not match the land mentioned in the sale deed. The investigation revealed that while the complainant was shown accessible land falling under Survey No. 207, the land actually sold was under Survey No. 94, which is a wetland with no approach road.