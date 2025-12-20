MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Launches Westjet Direct Flight From Vancouver To Guanacaste appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports networ, celebrated the inauguration of Westjet's direct flight this morning, with 153 passengers arriving from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), marking a new step in the expansion of air connectivity between Canada and Costa Rica.

The Vancouver–Guanacaste (YVR–LIR) route will operate every Friday until April 24, 2026, on a B737-8 Max. According to the itinerary, the flight arrives in Guanacaste at 9:21 a.m. and departs back at 10:30 a.m.

To welcome passengers, Guanacaste Airport organized a special reception with live music and gifts, creating a festive atmosphere to celebrate this new route.

The launch of service between Vancouver and Guanacaste reaffirms WestJet's commitment to providing Canadians with more opportunities to discover the beauty of Costa Ric. By connecting Canada's west coast with one of the country's most attractive destinations, we are proud to be the Canadian airline offering the most direct routes to Guanacaste, making travel more convenient and accessible for our customers,” said Mike Perkins, WestJet's senior director of airport affairs.

This new operation strengthens the link with Canada's west coast. Westjet thus becomes the Canadian airline with the most direct routes to Guanacaste, including: Toronto (YYZ), Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Vancouver (YVR), and soon Winnipeg (YWR).

“Every time a new route lands in Guanacaste, it's not just a plane that arrives: it's a conversation that continues to grow between communities, travelers, and territories. Connecting Vancouver with Guanacaste opens a bridge that links two very different coasts, but which share a similar way of looking at the world: with an appreciation for nature, adventure, and authentic encounters. We thank WestJe for opening this new section of that bridge. These connections expand opportunities for the region and allow more people to experience the country with the calm and depth that characterize Guanacaste,” said Tourism Minister William Rodríguez López.

This achievement reflects the consolidation of efforts to attract new routes that we have promoted at Guanacaste Airport. The confidence generated by our destination positions us as the main gateway to Costa Rica's northern Pacific coast for Canadian travelers. These operations strengthen tourism, boost the local economy, and reinforce Guanacaste's positioning as a sustainable destination for adventure and wellness,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

