Costa Rica: Evolution Free Zone To Expand Its Next-Generation Business Ecosystem With Innovative Multitenant Building

With a forward-looking strategic vision, Evolution Free Zone began the earthworks that mark the start of construction of a modern and innovative multi-tenant building, designed to drive business development and provide world-class solution that support companies at every stage of their growth.

The property will be able to accommodate companies requiring spaces ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square meters, through five independent modular units. Each will have parking, a loading dock, and direct service connections, maintaining full operational autonomy and continuous, uninterrupted operation.

Located within Costa Rica's fastest-growing business ecosystem, this new building is designed with flexible and highly functional spaces to meet the changing needs of various industries, offering scalability and the quality that distinguishes this high-tech business park.

Carlos Wong, CEO of CODE Development Group, the developer of Evoltution Free Zone, explained that this multi-tenant building is part of the park's master plan, which has established itself as a dynamic hub of innovation, competitiveness, and economic development in the Western Region.

“Our business ecosystem is designed to support high-value, future-ready operations. Without a doubt, this modern, world-class building will strengthen the appeal of Evolution Free Zone to attract new investment and support the successful operation of strategic industries for Costa Rica,” said Wong.

In order to promote high-performance operations, the Multitenant building will have the same quality standards that characterize the entire park's infrastructure, and the companies that establish themselves there will benefit from its cutting-edge solutions and comprehensive services:

– Redundant services (electricity, water, telecommunications)

– Advanced waste management systems

– Data center for secure, high-performance operations

– Solar farm that powers common areas with one megawatt of clean energy, reaffirming the park's commitment to sustainability

From its inception, Evolution Free Zone was designed as a modern, sustainable, and future-oriented business ecosystem. Its proposal integrates world-class infrastructure and buildings, technological innovation, standardized operating protocols, and a focus on human development. These elements, combined with a solid business environment, make it an ideal destination

for high value-added operations and industries that are strategic for the country, such as Life Sciences, Smart Manufacturing, and Semiconductors.

Evolution Free Zone is the first business park in Costa Rica to use Building Information Modeling (BIM) methodology from the design phase onwards, and this multi-tenant building is no exception. BIM enables intelligent resource management and greater operational efficiency.

With a strategic location offering direct access to Costa Rica's main logistics routes, such as Route 1, privileged connectivity with Routes 27 and 32, and proximity to Juan Santamaría International Airport, Evolution Free Zone guarantees efficient transportation for businesses and direct access to end markets.

