Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Fog In Delhi, UP, Haryana Cold Wave Expected In These States

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense to very fog in several parts of India, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (December 20).

"Dense to very dense fog very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand till morning hours of 20th December," the IMD said.

| Delhi fog alert! IndiGo warns of flight delays in new advisory, IGI airport says

In Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, fog conditions are likely to continue till the morning of December 21.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dense to very dense fog conditions on December 24 and 25.

The IMD said on Saturday that recent satellite imagery detected fog/low clouds over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, South Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, West Meghalaya, North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

Cold wave alert

Meanwhile, cold wave condition are very likely to prevail over Telangana and South Interior Karnataka on December 20 and 21 and over West Madhya Pradesh on December 20.

| IndiGo issues advisory over UAE weather conditions - check details

"Cold wave to Severe cold wave conditions very likely over isolated places over North Interior Karnataka on 20th & 21st December," the IMD forecast stated.

Delhi weather

The IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi on Saturday, December 20.

"Dense fog at many places, with very dense fog at isolated places, during the morning hours. Mist/shallow fog during the night," the IMD said in its weather update for Delhi.

The weather department also stated that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be in the range of 21 to 23°C and 7 to 9 °C, respectively.

| Tyre inflator auto shut-off feature: Why it matters more during cold weather

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind speeds up to 05 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase up to 10 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 05 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night," the IMD said.