Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Turns 'Severe', Hits 429 In Parts GRAP-IV Imposed Amid Toxic Smog

MENAFN - Live Mint) The national capital choked on poor air quality and toxic smog early on Saturday, 20 December, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Air Quality Index hitting 'severe' level of 429 in parts of Delhi, ANI reported.

A thick layer of toxic smog blanketed Delhi significantly impairing visibility, delaying flight services, and affecting general quality of life for the capital region's residents.

The overall AQI reading in Delhi stood at 380 at around 7 am, dropping into the 'very poor' category, as per CPCB data. It also sunk further to 'severe' levels at certain places.



The AQI figure at Sarai Kale Khan stood at 428,

At Akshardham recorded an AQI of 420,

Rao Tularam Marg recorded an AQI of 403,

Barapullah flyover area recorded 380.

Anand Vihar recorded AQI of 428,

Ashok Vihar recorded AQI of 407, ITO area recorded AQI of 429.

Amid the deteriorating situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR.

This includes a ban on non-essential construction activities, entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI ) has also issued a weather advisory due to low visibility in Northern India and its impact on flight operations potentially leading to delays or disruptions.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), AAI wrote:“Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”



Stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates,

Rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, And allow extra time for travel and airport formalities.

“To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations,” the authority added.

On 19 December, at least 177 flights were cancelled and over 500 flights delayed at Delhi airport alone due to dense fog.

(With inputs from Agencies)