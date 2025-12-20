'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Wraps Up Shoot, Director Shares Heartfelt Note

The shooting for Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has officially concluded, with director Destin Daniel Cretton confirming the same through a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, the 'Spider-Man' director penned his thoughts on the journey while working on the upcoming Marvel film.

Director's Heartfelt Note

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki, for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions," he wrote. Daniel also gave a major shoutout to the 'Brand New Day' team and added, "To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen."

Special Praise for Tom Holland

In a special mention to the protagonist himself, Tom Holland, the director praised his "kind and generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship."

Destin Daniel also dropped pictures from the sets, offering a glimpse of what appeared to be the final day of shooting.

Production and Cast Details

Returning and New Faces

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' productions began in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026. Earlier this year, the makers unveiled a new Spidey suit, with a visible raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover.

Besides Holland, the returning cast features Zendaya and Jaco Batalon. The film will also feature a number of fresh entries like Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as the Hulk, further joined by Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as the Scorpion. (ANI)

