Rahul Gandhi Hates Lord Ram, That's Why He Opposes Bill: BJP Leader

The BJP has slammed the Congress's protest to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), which reframes MGNREGA. BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh, on Friday, criticised the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him "the Leader of Tourism." Vallabh, speaking to ANI, defended the bill, citing alleged reasons for Congress's opposition to it. "Their problem is that the legislation passed includes Lord Ram's name; they have a problem with that. Rahul Gandhi hates Lord Ram. The second major issue is that this is intended to empower the rural economy and rural youth by providing employment. These two are their problems...," Gaurav Vallabh said.

Commenting on the INDIA alliance's act of tearing the bill in the House, Vallab said it was a demeaning and disrespectful gesture toward Lord Ram and rural people, calling it a "double sin".

BJP Defends Bill, Questions Congress's Understanding

Earlier, BJP MP Vivek Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Bill's passage, saying the Congress leader failed to understand the core issues of governance and accountability. Speaking to ANI, Thakur stated that the bill ensures accountability from both state and central governments, unlike the previous MGNREGA framework. "Unfortunately, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi does not understand the issues properly. There was no state accountability in MGNREGA; now the responsibility of the state and central government will be ensured," he said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill aims to increase rural employment days from 100 to 125 and involves a 60:40 fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and states. Opposition parties oppose the bill, citing concerns over worker rights and the removal of Gandhi's name from MGNREGA.

Backing the Centre's stand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the reforms introduced across welfare schemes, including MGNREGA, were aimed at strengthening delivery mechanisms and serving national interests. "The reforms introduced by the government, be it in the MGNREGA and other schemes, are in the best interests of the nation," Singh said, dismissing opposition allegations that the changes dilute the rights of rural workers.

Opposition Slams Bill as 'Anti-State'

This comes as the Opposition continues to protest against the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament. Taking to X LoP, Rahul Gandhi joined in the protest, calling the legislation "anti-state" and "anti-village" by design. In his post, Gandhi accused the Modi government of "demolishing twenty years of MGNREGA in one day."

Gandhi asserted that the VB-G RAM G bill was not a reform but a dilution, replacing a legal guarantee of work with a rationed, Delhi-controlled scheme.

Criticising the legislative process, Gandhi said the bill was "bulldozed through Parliament" after the government rejected demands to send it to a Standing Committee. He maintained that Congress would oppose the move and stand with workers, states and panchayats to ensure the law is withdrawn. (ANI)

