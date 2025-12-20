Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: No Relief From Fog, Cold Yet, Orange Alert In 22 Districts Check Forecast

Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh are experiencing severe cold these days. Dense fog and poor air quality, along with the cold, have further exacerbated people's hardships. Visibility has dropped to 50–500 meters

Winter is showing its sharp intensity across Uttar Pradesh, including the capital Lucknow. Dense fog and cold winds in the morning and evening have increased the chill. Furthermore, the haze has reduced visibility in many areas to between 50 and 500 meters. The city's AQI has consistently remained above 350 due to the cold and fog.

On December 20th, the maximum daytime temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum nighttime temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding fog in the city. The Meteorological Department estimates that the fog is unlikely to subside for the next two to three days. Consequently, cold day-like conditions will persist even during the day. The impact of the active western jet stream within the anti-cyclone formed over North India has led to dense fog conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, cold weather, fog, and poor air quality have disrupted normal life. The average AQI in the capital was recorded at 158, while nighttime AQI remained above 350, which still falls in the severe category.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for fog in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include Agra, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Bareilly, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Firozabad, Etah, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Hapur, Pilibhit, Rampur, and Shahjahanpur. Residents in these areas have been advised to exercise extreme caution while driving.