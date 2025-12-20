Avatar: Fire And Ash Day 1 Collection: 500 Crores On The First Day Itself, Avatar Franchise Creates History

Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed so much on its first day in India that it became the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025. It surpassed Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning and also beat several Indian films like Raid 2 and Sky Force

Hollywood film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has got a bumper opening at the box office. Released on December 19, this film has become the biggest opening Hollywood film in India in 2025. It has left behind Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' by a huge margin. Not only in India, but at the worldwide box office as well, this top Cruise starrer action thriller has overshadowed it. Many Indian films of 2025 also seem to be standing behind 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' in terms of opening collection.

According to a report by trade tracking website sacnilk, the American epic science fiction film "Avatar: Fire and Ash," directed by James Cameron, collected approximately ₹20 crore (approximately $200 million) in India on its first day. The film's worldwide box office collection is estimated to be around ₹500 crore (approximately $500 million). It has snatched the title of the biggest-opening Hollywood film in India in 2025 from Tom Cruise starrer "Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning," which earned approximately ₹165 million (approximately $100 million) on its first day in India and approximately ₹100 crore (approximately $100 million) worldwide.

In terms of opening, Fire and Ash's opening day collections in India surpassed the opening collections of several Indian films of 2025. These include Ajay Devgn-starrer "Raid 2," Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sky Force," and Dhanush-Kriti Sanon-starrer "Tere Ishq Mein," whose opening day earnings ranged from ₹15 crore to ₹19.25 crore.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is the third film in James Cameron's popular Avatar franchise. The first installment, titled "Avatar," was released in 2009 and was a blockbuster. The second installment, "Avatar: The Way of Water," was released and was also a blockbuster. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Washington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.