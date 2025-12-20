Randeep Hooda Pens Heartfelt Note For Pregnant Wife Lin On Birthday

Randeep Hooda's Heartfelt Birthday Post

Star couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time, gearing up to welcome a new member in the family. Ahead of the little one's arrival, Randeep Hooda has penned a heartfelt note for Lin, celebrating her birthday with a sweet message. On Friday, the 'Sultan' actor wrote, "As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I'm already in awe, of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep went on to celebrate their journey together, cutely referring to their baby's birthday. "Here's to you, to us, and to the magic we're creating together," he added. Along with the post, the actor also shared a glimpse of a pregnant Lin, revealing her baby bump for the first time since the pregnancy announcement. He could be seen cradling Lin's baby bump as the two smiled for the picture. In response, Lin wrote, "Thank you My Baby."

Pregnancy Announcement

In November this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, perfectly timing the revelation on their second wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest by a bonfire. The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep and Lin's Journey

Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023. Earlier, at several occasions, the actor openly spoken about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Jaat', which also starred Sunny Deol. Work is currently underway on the sequel, which will mark the return of Gopichand Malineni's return as the director, with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)