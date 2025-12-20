Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Passes Away: Net Worth, Lifestyle And All You Need To Know

Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Passes Away: Net Worth, Lifestyle And All You Need To Know


2025-12-20 12:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sreenivasan Net Worth: Sreenivasan was a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. His 48-year film career came to an end. Actor, scriptwriter and director Sreenivasan (69) passed away today morning

He had left home this morning for dialysis. When he reached Tripunithura, his health condition had deteriorated. His wife Vimala was with him. He is a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. His 48-year film career came to an end. Sreenivasan had a unique ability to present the problems of ordinary people with the charm of laughter.

Sreenivasan's exact wealth has not been officially disclosed, but various reports estimate his net worth to be in the range of USD 1–5 million. In addition to his professional success, he is known to own several luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes C-Class, as per reports.

MENAFN20122025007385015968ID1110505039



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search