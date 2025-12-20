Aamir Khan-Starrer 'Dhoom 3' Clock 12 Years, Jackie Shroff Celebrates The Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) As the Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller“Dhoom 3” has completed 12 years since its release on Saturday, actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the milestone.

Jackie, who portrayed the father of Aamir Khan's dual characters in the film, took to his Instagram Stories to mark the occasion. Sharing a poster of Dhoom 3, the actor wrote,“Celebrating 12 years of Dhoom 3.”

Dhoom 3 was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film, which is the third installment of Dhoom series, stars Aamir Khan as the anti-hero with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprising their roles as protagonists while Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif play supporting roles.

The film follows Sahir, a circus entertainer, who robs a corrupt bank in Chicago in order to avenge his father's death. However, his troubles increase when Inspector Jai and Ali suspect him of the robbery.

The Dhoom franchise began in 2004. The installment revolves around a mysterious gang of bikers are on a robbing spree, where A.C.P Jai Dixit gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it's up to the duo to nab the thieves red-handed. The film also featured John Abraham in the main role along with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

The second installment released in 2006, with A.C.P Jai Dixit and Ali assigned to trail an international thief codenamed "Mr. A", who steals priceless artifacts and has chosen Mumbai as his next target. The film introduces Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the antagonists.

Talking about Jackie, he was seen on the big screen in the comedy thriller“Housefull 5”. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder mystery comedy, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.