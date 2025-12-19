Kashmiris Await Rain And Snow As 40-Day Long 'Chillai Kalan' Begins Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) As Kashmiris awaited rain and snow on Saturday, as forecast by the Meteorological Department, the 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' is also set to begin.

The weather office has forecast rain in the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K from Saturday night.

Authorities in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts have issued advisories asking people living in the higher reaches not to move out of their homes during the expected heavy snowfall.

Rain and snow are likely to break the over two-month long dry spell that has resulted in widespread chest ailments across J&K.

The number of pollutants in the air has substantially increased due to an increase in suspended particulate matter (SPM) caused by the continued dry spell.

Rain and snow will wash away the SPM, thereby improving the air quality in the region, said pulmonologists.

Absence of snowfall in the ski resort of Gulmarg so far this season has adversely affected the prospects of tourists coming to the ski resort for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

During the 40-day-long period of intense winter cold beginning on December 21 and ending on January 30, traditionally heavy snowfall would replenish the water reservoirs in the higher reaches.

This would sustain the various rivers, streams and lakes in J&K during the summer months. Winter without sufficient snowfall would cause drought during the summer months, and for this reason, a good snowfall has always been a welcome event in Kashmir.

Most of the local rivers, streams, springs and lakes are flowing at very low discharge at present due to the extended dry spell.

As far as minimum temperatures were concerned, Srinagar recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1 degree, and Gulmarg 2 degrees.

Jammu city recorded 9.3 degrees Celsius, Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, 10 degrees, Batote 9.3, Banihal 3.8, and Bhaderwah 4.4 as the minimum temperatures.