OMODA&JAECOO UAE Celebrates First Festive Season With Exclusive One-Day Christmas & New Year Offers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai – OMODA&JAECOO UAE is marking its first festive season in the country with a special one-day Christmas and New Year offers, inviting customers to celebrate the season of giving with exceptional value and ownership benefits.
Available 'exclusively on 21st December', the limited-time festive offer allows customers to enjoy a host of attractive benefits across the OMODA and JAECOO model range by visiting authorized showrooms across the UAE. As part of the celebration, customers can enjoy:
-
Zero per cent interest rate for up to five years.
Up to AED5,000 Christmas & New Year bonus, in addition to all ongoing offers.
One year of free insurance.
Up to four years / 80,000 km service contract.
Extended warranty of up to 10 years / 1 million kilometres.
Free vehicle registration
Free window tinting
Customers are encouraged to visit OMODA&JAECOO showrooms on 21st December to take advantage of this exclusive, one-day festive offer and start the New Year with confidence, style and unmatched value.
