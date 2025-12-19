Is Medvi The Best GLP-1 Supplier For 2026? Platform Lists Compounded Semaglutide At $179/Month With No Contract Ahead Of Weight Loss Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telehealth Platform Offers Compounded GLP-1 Injections and Oral Tablets at $299/Month With No Contract as 100,000+ Patients Seek Affordable Semaglutide Access Heading Into New Year Weight Loss Season

Los Angeles, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Important Information for Readers: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 medications are prescription medications requiring evaluation by a licensed clinician. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription treatment. Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. According to FDA guidance, compounding should occur when an FDA-approved medication is unavailable or when a patient has a specific medical need that cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug. Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented.

Individuals interested in evaluating whether MEDVi's platform aligns with their weight loss goals can review current pricing, medication options, and enrollment details here.







Platform Overview: MEDVi's Telehealth GLP-1 Weight Loss Model

Heading into the 2026 New Year weight loss season, a growing number of consumers are seeking affordable alternatives to brand-name GLP-1 medications that typically cost $1,300-1,500/month without insurance coverage. MEDVi, LLC operates a telehealth platform addressing this demand by coordinating access to compounded semaglutide starting at $179 for the first month, with refills listed at $299/month according to the company website.

The platform's approach reflects broader market dynamics: while FDA-approved medications like Wegovy remain out of reach for most consumers due to limited insurance coverage, compounded alternatives have created a more accessible price point. MEDVi references serving "100,000+ patients" in marketing materials as interest in this category continues expanding.

MEDVi's operational model involves three separate entities: MEDVi, LLC provides technology infrastructure and coordination; OpenLoop Health's network of licensed medical providers conducts clinical evaluations and prescribing decisions; and partner compounding pharmacies prepare and fulfill medications based on individual prescriptions. Enrollment does not guarantee prescription approval-independent medical providers make final determinations based on individual medical appropriateness.

According to company terms of use: "MEDVi does not provide any Healthcare Services through the Platform and is not licensed to practice medicine." This legal structure separates platform technology from clinical decision-making authority, which rests with independent licensed medical providers.

The platform operates month-to-month with no contract according to the company website. For broader context on MEDVi's market positioning, see comprehensive platform analysis.

Understanding the Three-Entity Operational Structure

MEDVi, LLC: Platform Technology

According to company terms, MEDVi provides technology infrastructure for patient intake forms, administrative coordination between patients and medical providers, customer service, and payment processing. The company's terms explicitly state: "MEDVi does not provide any Healthcare Services through the Platform and is not licensed to practice medicine."

Questions about shipping, billing, or account management are directed to MEDVi customer service. Medical questions must be directed to the OpenLoop Health provider network.

Physical business address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713 Contact: ... | (323) 690-1564

OpenLoop Health: Medical Provider Network

According to company disclosures, OpenLoop Health operates a network of US-licensed physicians who review patient medical histories and determine prescription appropriateness. The terms specify: "OpenLoop Health clinicians retain the decision to prescribe compounded GLP-1s to patients."

Submitting information and payment does not guarantee prescription approval. Independent licensed medical providers make final determinations based on individual medical appropriateness.

The website features three physicians in marketing materials: Dr. Ana Lisa Carr (St. George's University, School of Medicine), Dr. David Mansour (Board-Certified Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), and Dr. Kelly Tenbrink (American Board of Emergency Medicine). Total provider network size and state-by-state licensure details are not specified on the website. Medical provider licenses can be verified through state medical board public databases.

Partner Compounding Pharmacies

According to the website: "We are partnered with multiple USA certified pharmacies to bring the best product and overall experience to our membership. Our team meets regularly with pharmacies to discuss any product shortages, shipping delays, and get updated reports on their medication testing."

Specific pharmacy names are not provided on the website. Information about which pharmacy will compound medications is available upon request through customer service before enrollment.

Individuals interested in evaluating whether MEDVi's platform aligns with their weight loss goals can review current pricing, medication options, and enrollment details here.

FDA-Approved vs. Compounded GLP-1 Medications: Regulatory Framework

Understanding the regulatory distinction between FDA-approved medications and compounded formulations is essential for informed decision-making.

FDA-Approved Medications: Regulatory Pathway

FDA-approved GLP-1 receptor agonists for chronic weight management include Wegovy (semaglutide) and Saxenda (liraglutide). Ozempic (semaglutide) is FDA-approved specifically for type 2 diabetes management. According to FDA policy, licensed physicians may prescribe FDA-approved drugs for off-label uses based on medical judgment. When Ozempic is prescribed for weight loss, this constitutes off-label use.

STEP 1 Clinical Trial Data (Wegovy):



Study population: 1,961 adults with obesity or overweight plus weight-related conditions

Duration: 68 weeks

Average weight loss: 14.9% of body weight

Results distribution: 86% lost at least 5% body weight; 69% lost at least 10%; 50% lost at least 15% Protocol: All participants followed reduced-calorie diets and increased physical activity

These medications underwent Phase I, II, and III clinical trials before FDA approval. The FDA reviewed comprehensive data on safety, efficacy, manufacturing quality, and labeling. Post-market surveillance continues monitoring safety signals.

Typical retail pricing: FDA-approved GLP-1 medications for weight loss typically range $1,300-1,500/month at retail pharmacies without insurance coverage. Most insurance plans do not cover weight loss medications; Medicare and Medicaid typically do not cover them.

Compounded Medications: Regulatory Framework

According to MEDVi's terms: "Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered facilities under the direction of a prescribing clinician."

FDA's Official Position on Compounding:

According to FDA guidance, compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounding should generally occur when an FDA-approved medication is unavailable or when a patient has a specific medical need that cannot be met by an FDA-approved drug.

Compounding pharmacies operate under different legal pathways than manufacturers of FDA-approved drugs. State-licensed pharmacies compound under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, while FDA-registered outsourcing facilities operate under Section 503B.

FDA Safety Alert on Dosing Errors:

The FDA has issued warnings regarding dosing errors with compounded semaglutide, particularly related to multi-dose vials where patients may miscalculate doses. Patients should carefully follow dosing instructions provided by their prescribing clinician and compounding pharmacy, and contact their provider immediately if unsure about proper dosing.

MEDVi's Medication Offerings

According to the website, MEDVi offers:

Compounded GLP-1 Injections (weekly): $179 first month promotional pricing; refills listed at $299/month on the company website as of December 19, 2025.

Compounded GLP-1 Tablets (dissolvable, daily): $249 first month; refill pricing requires verification through customer service. For detailed analysis of oral GLP-1 tablet formulations and how they compare to injectable options, see comprehensive review.

Brand-Name Ozempic: Starting at $1,999/month according to website when quantities are available.

Clinical Evidence Distinction:

FDA-approved semaglutide has extensive clinical trial data from controlled studies involving thousands of participants. Compounded semaglutide formulations use the same active ingredient but have not undergone independent clinical trials as finished products. Dosing protocols often mirror FDA-approved medication guidelines, but quality and consistency may vary between compounding pharmacies.

Pricing Structure and Payment Considerations

Compounded Medication Costs

First month (compounded injections): $179 according to website Included services per website: Physician review, personalized plan, 1:1 guidance, metabolic report, prescription medication, shipping

Refills (compounded injections): $299/month listed on the company website as of December 19, 2025 Annual projection: First year approximately $3,468 ($179 + $299 × 11); subsequent years $3,588 ($299 × 12)

Compounded tablets: $249 first month; refill pricing not specified on website

Brand Ozempic: $1,999/month when available

Cancellation and Refund Policy

According to the company's published policy, refund eligibility depends on evaluation outcomes and whether medication has already been ordered. Patients should review MEDVi's full refund and cancellation policy directly before enrollment as individual circumstances vary.

The company website states the program operates "with no contract" on a month-to-month basis.

Insurance and Payment Options

According to company terms: "MEDVi-affiliated medical professional entities are not contracted healthcare providers with any health insurance plans (commercial, government, or otherwise, i.e., 'out-of-network' providers)."

Patients are responsible for 100% of costs. Medicare and Medicaid are not accepted. No insurance claims can be submitted for reimbursement.

HSA/FSA Consideration: The website displays "HSA/FSA Approved!" in marketing materials. According to IRS regulations, medical services and prescription medications prescribed by licensed providers are generally eligible expenses. However, HSA/FSA eligibility is determined by individual plan administrators. Patients should verify with their specific plan administrator before using these funds.

For more information on MEDVi's compounded semaglutide programs starting at $179 for the first month, visit the company website or contact customer service at (323) 690-1564.

GLP-1 Mechanism and Clinical Evidence Context

Biological Mechanism

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone naturally produced in intestines that regulates appetite and blood sugar. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications like semaglutide are engineered to resist rapid enzymatic breakdown, providing sustained receptor activation through mechanisms including activating hypothalamic appetite-regulating receptors, slowing gastric emptying, and stimulating glucose-dependent insulin release.

Expected Outcomes Based on Clinical Evidence

FDA-approved semaglutide clinical trial data:

The STEP 1 trial demonstrated 14.9% average body weight loss over 68 weeks when combined with reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Results varied significantly among participants-approximately 50% of trial participants did not reach 15% weight loss threshold. STEP 2 trial (participants with type 2 diabetes) showed 9.6% average weight loss.

Compounded formulation context:

Compounded semaglutide formulations have not undergone equivalent independent clinical trials. According to MEDVi's website disclaimer: "MEDVi patients typically result in 1-2 lbs per week weight loss after 4 weeks, involving a healthy diet and exercise changes." Individual results vary based on starting weight, adherence to lifestyle modifications, metabolic factors, genetic factors, current medications, and other variables.

Safety Profile and Medical Considerations

GLP-1 medications are prescription-strength pharmaceutical agents. This overview is not exhaustive and does not replace Patient Drug Education or official prescribing information.

Common Adverse Effects

According to pharmaceutical research on semaglutide, gastrointestinal effects are most frequent: nausea (20-44% incidence, usually mild-moderate, improves over time), vomiting (9-24% incidence), diarrhea (20-30% incidence), constipation (20-24% incidence), and abdominal pain (8-20% incidence). Other common effects include fatigue, headaches (6-14% incidence), dizziness, and injection site reactions for injectable formulations.

Patients experiencing persistent or severe side effects should contact their prescribing medical provider for guidance.

Serious Adverse Events (Rare but Clinically Important)

Thyroid tumors: Animal studies showed GLP-1 receptor agonists caused thyroid C-cell tumors in rodents. Unknown if human risk exists. FDA requires black box warning. Contraindicated in patients with personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Acute pancreatitis: Cases reported in patients using GLP-1 medications. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain not resolving, often radiating to back, with nausea and vomiting. Requires immediate discontinuation and medical evaluation.

Gallbladder disease: Rapid weight loss increases gallstone risk. GLP-1 medications associated with cholelithiasis and cholecystitis.

Renal impairment: In patients with existing kidney disease, dehydration from gastrointestinal effects can worsen renal function.

Hypoglycemia: Primary concern when combining with other diabetes medications (insulin, sulfonylureas).

Severe allergic reactions: Rare serious reactions including anaphylaxis require emergency medical care.

Contraindications

Absolute contraindications: Personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma; Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2; previous serious hypersensitivity to semaglutide or GLP-1 agonists; pregnancy (discontinue at least 2 months before planned pregnancy); breastfeeding.

Use with extreme caution or avoid: History of pancreatitis; gallbladder disease; severe kidney disease; history of diabetic retinopathy; gastroparesis or severe gastrointestinal motility disorders.

Compounded Medication Additional Considerations

According to company disclaimer: "We encourage all prospective users of compounded medications to speak with their provider about the specific risks and benefits that may come with the use of compounded medication." Potential variables between compounded formulations include bioavailability differences, compounding methodology variations, storage and handling affecting potency, and batch-to-batch concentration variations.

This safety overview does not replace Patient Drug Education or official prescribing information. Always review complete safety information provided with prescription and consult prescriber or pharmacist with questions.

Compounded GLP-1 Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The compounded GLP-1 category has expanded significantly as consumers seek alternatives to FDA-approved medications. Multiple platforms now operate similar three-entity models, with pricing generally ranging $250-$400/month for refills across the category. MEDVi's positioning within this competitive landscape reflects broader industry dynamics where affordability and accessibility are primary differentiators.

According to telehealth industry observers, the market shift toward compounded semaglutide has been driven by three key factors: limited insurance coverage for weight loss medications, retail pricing of FDA-approved alternatives remaining largely inaccessible to most consumers, and increasing consumer comfort with telehealth-delivered prescription services following pandemic-era adoption. Platforms in this space typically emphasize month-to-month flexibility, transparent pricing, and streamlined digital intake processes as core value propositions.

The category continues attracting new entrants while facing evolving regulatory scrutiny, creating a dynamic market environment where platform differentiation increasingly centers on pricing structure, medication formulation options, and operational transparency regarding the separation between technology services and medical decision-making.

Patient Suitability Considerations

Understanding whether MEDVi's specific structure aligns with individual circumstances requires evaluating medical appropriateness, financial capacity, and treatment preferences.

Platform Structure May Align With Individuals Who:

Require affordable GLP-1 access without insurance coverage. For individuals whose insurance plans don't cover weight loss medications, MEDVi's listed refill rate of $299/month for compounded injections provides a lower-cost access point compared to brand-name retail pricing typically ranging $1,300-1,500/month.

Are comfortable with compounded medication regulatory framework. Individuals who understand that compounded formulations don't have FDA pre-market approval as finished products and accept these regulatory trade-offs in exchange for lower cost.

Prefer entirely remote care. Fully telehealth model eliminates in-person clinic visits for individuals with scheduling constraints, transportation limitations, or privacy preferences.

Have straightforward medical histories. Generally healthy individuals aside from being overweight or having weight-related conditions like pre-diabetes or high blood pressure may be appropriate for telehealth medical supervision.

Alternative Options May Be More Appropriate For Individuals Who:

Require FDA-approved medications only. Individuals who want FDA pre-market approval and comprehensive clinical trial backing of finished products.

Have complex medical histories requiring close monitoring. Complicated unstable cardiovascular disease, severe kidney disease, history of recurrent pancreatitis, gastroparesis, or multiple complex medication regimens may need more intensive medical supervision than telehealth provides.

Have low tolerance for gastrointestinal side effects. GLP-1 medications commonly cause nausea, vomiting, and other GI effects requiring tolerance-building period over weeks to months.

Expect rapid results without dietary modifications. Medication facilitates behavior change by reducing appetite but requires concurrent dietary changes and increased physical activity for results.

Telehealth Limitations

Telehealth consultations have limitations compared to in-person medical care. Remote providers cannot perform physical examinations, directly measure vital signs, or respond to emergency situations. According to company terms: "MEDVi is contemplated for specific non-emergency medical conditions and concerns. If you believe you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911 or your local medical provider."

Platform Legitimacy and Verification

Verifiable Corporate Information

Legal entity: MEDVi, LLC registered as Delaware limited liability company (verifiable through Delaware Division of Corporations)

Physical address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713

Contact information:



Email: ... Phone: (323) 690-1564

Medical Provider Verification

Medical services provided through OpenLoop Health provider network. Patients can verify medical provider licenses through state medical board websites, which maintain public license verification databases.

Payment Processing

Terms specify Stripe handles payment processing. Stripe is an established payment processor with security standards and fraud detection systems.

Compliance Documentation

Terms of use include sections covering HIPAA privacy protections, informed consent requirements for telehealth services, compounded medication regulatory status disclaimers, mandatory arbitration provisions, and limitation of liability clauses.

Those considering compounded GLP-1 treatment can learn more about MEDVi's three-entity model, pricing structure, and medical provider network here or by calling (323) 690-1564.

Regulatory Context and Industry Oversight

According to company disclaimer: "The telehealth weight loss and prescription compounding industries have been under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent years. Patients should review the most current information about platform compliance and regulatory standing before starting treatment."

The FDA continues evolving guidance on compounding practices. State pharmacy boards are increasing oversight of compounding operations. Platforms operating within current regulatory frameworks may face changing requirements as regulations evolve. FDA's drug shortage database should be consulted for current semaglutide shortage status.

Considerations for Individual Decision-Making

Determining whether MEDVi's platform structure, pricing model, and medication options align with individual circumstances depends on multiple factors:

Medical appropriateness: Do contraindications exist (personal/family thyroid cancer history, MEN 2, pancreatitis history, severe kidney disease)? Are there concurrent medications with interaction potential? Has discussion occurred with primary care physician?

Financial capacity: Is $299/month sustainable for 12+ months of treatment? Is there understanding of refund policy terms?

Lifestyle readiness: Is there preparedness to make dietary changes and increase physical activity alongside medication? Can potential side effects be managed while maintaining work and life responsibilities?

Expectation alignment: Is there understanding of realistic gradual weight loss (1-2 lbs/week) rather than rapid dramatic results? Is there acceptance that individual response varies?

Risk tolerance: Is there comfort with compounded medication regulatory framework (FDA-registered facilities but not FDA-approved finished products)? Can it be accepted that specific formulations haven't undergone independent clinical trials?

The evaluating clinician determines whether compounded formulations or other treatment approaches are appropriate for specific medical situations based on individual medical history and clinical judgment.

Contact Information

According to MEDVi's website:

Email: ... Phone: (323) 690-1564 Physical Address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713

Additional information available at company website.

With the 2026 New Year weight loss season approaching, consumers seeking information on affordable GLP-1 access can review MEDVi's current programs and pricing here.

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not substitutes for individualized medical evaluation. GLP-1 medications require evaluation by a licensed clinician. Information provided does not replace professional healthcare judgment.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational, not medical advice. GLP-1 medications are not substitutes for prescribed medical treatment. If taking medications, have existing conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or considering health regimen changes, consult physician before starting prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue medications or treatments without physician guidance.

Compounded Medication Notice: MEDVi's primary offerings are compounded prescription medications prepared by licensed pharmacies based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by FDA as finished products. They use active ingredients from FDA-registered facilities under clinician direction. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications are prepared by pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules.

Results May Vary: Individual results vary based on age, baseline condition, starting weight, medication consistency, diet and exercise adherence, genetic factors, current medications, metabolic health, and other variables. According to company disclaimer, patients typically experience "1-2 lbs per week weight loss after 4 weeks, involving a healthy diet and exercise changes." Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All opinions and descriptions are based on published research, company disclosures, and publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: Prices, offers, and program terms mentioned were observed on the company website on December 19, 2025, but are subject to change without notice. Patients should verify current pricing and terms on official website before enrollment.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher made every effort ensuring accuracy at publication based on company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes from information use. Readers are encouraged to verify details directly with MEDVi and healthcare providers before decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: According to terms, MEDVi providers are not contracted with insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. They operate out-of-network; patients are responsible for all costs. While website displays "HSA/FSA Approved" in marketing materials, HSA/FSA eligibility is determined by individual plan administrators. According to IRS regulations, medical services and prescription medications prescribed by licensed providers are generally eligible expenses, but patients should verify with their specific plan administrator before using these funds.

Regulatory Scrutiny Acknowledgment: Telehealth weight loss and prescription compounding industries have been under increased regulatory scrutiny. Patients should review most current information about platform compliance and regulatory standing before treatment. FDA periodically issues compounding guidance; regulations affecting compounded GLP-1 availability may change.

This analysis is based on pricing and policies observed on MEDVi's official website on December 19, 2025. Company terms were last updated January 1, 2024 according to the website. Terms and policies are subject to change. Always verify current information directly with MEDVi before enrollment.

CONTACT: Email:... Phone: (323) 690-1564