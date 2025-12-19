Festive Friday Triumph: Appleby, Seemar Shine As Buick Secures Four Wins

Festive Friday delivered a fitting finale to the Dubai Racing Carnival year at Meydan Racecourse, marking the first of three themed meetings that carry the season into 2026 and build toward the 30th running of the prestigious $12 million Dubai World Cup in March.

What unfolded was a high-class, storyline-rich night of racing that offered early clues for the months ahead and underlined the strength in depth among Dubai's leading stables.

The evening belonged to three powerhouse trainers. Bhupat Seemar, Charlie Appleby and Michael Costa, each of whom saddled one-two-three finishes, a rare feat on a competitive Carnival card, while Godolphin's William Buick stole the spotlight in the saddle with a four-timer, three of those victories coming in the Dubai-owned stable's famous royal blue silks.

At stake was far more than festive bragging rights. Friday's results provided genuine markers for the rest of the Carnival season, with several winners already positioning themselves as contenders on the road to Dubai World Cup night.

Imperial power on display

The official feature, the AED1 million G2 Al Maktoum Mile (sponsored by Emaar), lived up to its billing as an early World Cup pointer as Imperial Emperor, already a Dubai World Cup runner last season, announced his return to form by leading home a stable one-two-three for Bhupat Seemar.

Ridden with confidence by Tadhg O'Shea, the Deva Racing-owned gelding travelled smoothly in a handy position on the rail before asserting inside the final 200 metres to hold off a gallant stablemate, Commissioner King, the mount of Connor Beasley, and Richard Mullen's Mendelssohn Bay.

“He's a class horse, he's won a Group 2 very impressively and was a second in a Group 1,” said Seemar, who ran eight in the race.“I'm glad we came back to a mile as I don't think we've tightened all the bolts yet, and he'll come on for that.”

On future plans, the trainer added:“He's just as good at a mile and a quarter [2000metres], so we'll speak with the owners and come up with a plan.”

Twelve-time UAE champion jockey O'Shea echoed that confidence.“He's a stronger horse this season, and it's great to see these older horses retaining their enthusiasm, which he has. I think we should go two turns (2000metres) and work back from the big one (Dubai World Cup_.”

Carnival context: Previous Al Maktoum Mile winners such as Algiers, North America and Military Law have progressed to the Dubai World Cup, while Glória de Campeão remains the only horse to complete the double in the same season.

Opera Ballo strikes the right note

Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby dominated three of the meeting's turf contests, including the G2 Al Rashidiya (sponsored by Emaar), traditionally one of the strongest early indicators for the G1 $5 million Dubai Turf on World Cup night, which was effortlessly won by the highly-regarded Opera Ballo.

The son of Applbey's star middle-distance specialist, whose major wins include the G1 Coronation Cup, G1 Eclipse Stakes, G1 Juddmonte International, quickened clear to beat stable-mate and four-time Group 1 winner Nations Pride by three lengths, earning his first Group success.

“His biggest challenge is himself,” said trainer Charlie Appleby.“William had to get him behind a horse and try to get him to settle.

“He was entitled to come forward for that (in fitness). The most logical place to go now is the Group 1 Jebel Hatta (23rd January), and then we'll see if he's a World Cup night horse.”

Buick, now a five-time winner of the Al Rashidiya, and most recently with back-to-back winner Measured Time, added:“The race just set up well for him and he had cover, which was crucial stepping up in trip.

“We came here wanting to learn something and to teach Opera Ballo something, and I think we did that. We always thought he was a horse worthy of going to the top level, and tonight he showed he is on the way there.”

Quick stat: Godolphin has now won the Al Rashidiya 11 times, including the last three editions, while South African handler Mike de Kock is the most successful trainer in the contest with eight wins between 2004 and 2016.

Buick extends Meydan mastery

Buick's night continued with a string of polished performances. Mysterious Night returned from a 287-day break to land the Listed Business Bay Challenge, before Cover Up successfully defended his title in the Listed Ertijaal Dubai Dash.

“He won the race last year but made hard work of it,” said Buick of Cover Up, who is trained by the father and son team of Simon and Ed Crisford.“This year he was very comfortable, travelled sweetly and from halfway he had things under control.

“I think this could set him up for a really nice campaign out here.”

The jockey completed his four-timer aboard By The Book, an impressive winner of the Dubai Racing Club Classic, prompting Appleby to reflect on the horse's progress.“We've always liked the horse and thought that this style of racing and track could suit him. We'll see how far he can progress throughout the winter.”

YAS debutant delivers class

Earlier on the card, YAS Racing's Muraad, a winner of the 2024 French Derby for Purebred Arabians, made a striking UAE debut in the G1 Maktoum Challenge Round 1, while British raider Heart Of Honor showcased stamina and resolve in the Listed Entisar Stakes, keeping World Cup dreams alive for the father and daughter pairing of Jamier and Saffie Osbourne.

“I thought I was going to finish last down the back straight,” said jockey Saffie“Today he showed what a quality horse he is... He was relentless.”

Jamie added:“Today he showed how brave he is, how much he wants it and how much he stays. The dream is still alive!”

The night closed with Jebel Ali Stable's handler Michael Costa emulating Seemar and Appleby by saddling a one-two-three, capped by Raajehh in the Emaar Stride Conditions race.“They're all nice horses, and they'll all go onto better things,” Costa said.

Festive Friday set a strong benchmark for the Carnival. The form lines are clear, and the key players have shown their hands. Attention now turns to January 2, when racing returns to Meydan, where the G2 Zabeel Mile and G3 Dubawi Stakes take centre stage.