UAE: How Hundreds Of Volunteers Work To Ensure 'No One Is Alone' During Emergencies

When rain is forecast in the UAE, volunteers and members from a few organisations quietly begin to prepare. Phone calls are made, locations are monitored, and teams are placed on standby. For them, it is not about social media posts, but all about rescuing stranded people, guiding motorists, and stepping in when roads turn into waterlogged stretches and daily life comes to a halt.

During the heavy rains that lashed parts of the UAE in April 2024, these volunteers were among the first on the ground. As vehicles stalled and commuters struggled to move through flooded roads, teams worked through the downpour, assisting motorists, helping workers reach safer areas, and ensuring people were not left stranded for hours.

Recommended For You What you can expect at Dubai Racing Carnival's Festive Friday

For many affected residents, their presence brought reassurance at a time when help was urgently needed. Only later did many realise that behind these efforts is a social service organisation that has been quietly serving communities across the UAE for decades.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For over 30 years, Model Service Society (MSS) Dubai has remained active on multiple fronts, from emergency relief during extreme weather to job placement support, welfare initiatives, and community development programmes.

Its volunteers are often ready to respond during crises, whether it is heavy rainfall, humanitarian needs, or social support initiatives.“MSS was built on the belief that service to society must be consistent, organised, and compassionate,” said Faiyaz Ahmed, chairman of MSS Dubai.

“Our volunteers do not wait for recognition. They step forward because they believe helping others is a responsibility.” He added that the organisation's strength lies in its people.“From emergency response to long-term welfare programmes, our volunteers work selflessly, often behind the scenes. Their commitment is what has kept MSS active and relevant for three decades.”

That effort has not gone unnoticed. MSS was recently honoured by the Community Development Authority (CDA), Government of Dubai, receiving the prestigious Ethraa Gold Award after a rigorous performance evaluation. The recognition placed MSS among the top-performing social service organisations in Dubai, acknowledging its transparency, accountability, and community impact.

Founded with a mission to empower and uplift, MSS operates across two areas, which is empowerment and welfare. Its initiatives range from job placement and youth engagement to life-changing support for blue-collar workers and women. Among its long-standing efforts is a 365-day food distribution programme in Sajjah, where around 200 food packets are distributed daily to those in need.

As heavy rains continued to affect parts of the UAE, other community organisations also stepped up to assist the public.

Following severe waterlogging across various areas of Sharjah and Dubai, several vehicles were left stranded, causing inconvenience to commuters and workers. Responding swiftly, around 50 dedicated volunteers from the Iman Cultural Center stepped forward to assist the public.“We could not stand by and watch people struggle,” said Hameed Yasin, head of the Iman Cultural Center.“Our volunteers immediately mobilised to help motorists and workers who were affected by the flooding.”

The volunteers guided motorists, helped move vehicles stuck in flooded areas, and ensured the safe entry and exit of affected vehicles. In addition to traffic assistance, they also distributed drinking water and fruits to workers and motorists in need, providing timely relief during the challenging weather conditions.

“When people are in distress, the least we can do is stand beside them, offer help, and ensure no one feels alone during an emergency,” added Hameed.