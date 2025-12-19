Peekapak Unveils Teacher-Led Check-In Tool To Strengthen Student Wellbeing In Schools

Peekapak Teacher Led Check-in Tool

- Ami Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peekapak, a global K–12 wellbeing education platform, announced the launch of its Teacher-Led Check-In Tool, a new feature designed to help schools monitor student wellbeing in real time while prioritizing safeguarding, simplicity, and early intervention.Developed in close collaboration with educators and school leaders, the Teacher-Led Check-In Tool allows teachers to guide short, structured wellbeing check-ins during class time, making it easier to understand how students are feeling without requiring excessive screen time or independent student submissions.“We designed this tool around the realities of a busy classroom,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak.“If a wellbeing check-in isn't simple, it won't be used. This approach makes it easy for teachers to check in regularly without disrupting learning.”Designed for Simplicity in the ClassroomThe Teacher-Led Check-In Tool is intentionally lightweight and easy to use. Check-ins take just a few minutes and can be facilitated verbally or displayed on a shared screen, allowing teachers to engage students collectively rather than relying on repeated individual logins.This design reduces friction for educators while supporting consistent implementation across grade levels.Enabling Early Intervention and SupportBy capturing regular, high-level wellbeing signals, schools can identify patterns and shifts over time, such as increased stress, disengagement, or changes in classroom climate, before concerns escalate.Aggregated insights allow school leaders and wellbeing teams to:- Spot trends at the class, grade, or school level- Support teachers with targeted resources and strategies- Take proactive, preventative approaches to student wellbeingPart of a Broader Wellbeing EcosystemThe Teacher-Led Check-In Tool is integrated into Peekapak's broader wellbeing solution, which includes story-based learning, educator professional development, and research-aligned wellbeing measurement tools used by schools across more than 90 countries.The feature is now available to Peekapak partner schools globally. Sign up for free at peekapak.About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student's well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration's Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

