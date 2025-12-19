OMODA&JAECOO UAE Celebrates First Festive Season With Exclusive One-Day Christmas & New Year Offers

OMODA&JAECOO UAE announces special one-day Christmas and New Year offers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OMODA&JAECOO UAE is marking its first festive season in the country with a special one-day Christmas and New Year offers, inviting customers to celebrate the season of giving with exceptional value and ownership benefits.Available 'exclusively on 21st December', the limited-time festive offer allows customers to enjoy a host of attractive benefits across the OMODA and JAECOO model range by visiting authorized showrooms across the UAE.As part of the celebration, customers can enjoy:.Zero per cent interest rate for up to five years..Up to AED5,000 Christmas & New Year bonus, in addition to all ongoing offers..One year of free insurance..Up to four years / 80,000 km service contract..Extended warranty of up to 10 years / 1 million kilometres..Free vehicle registration.Free window tintingTo make the celebration even more memorable, every confirmed car booking on the day will receive a special New Year gift, adding an extra touch of festivity to the ownership experience.Commenting on the occasion, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said,“As we celebrate our first festive season in the UAE, we wanted to give back to our customers with a truly compelling offer that reflects our commitment to value, innovation and long-term peace of mind. This one-day festive campaign is our way of welcoming customers into the OMODA & JAECOO family as they drive into the New Year.”Customers are encouraged to visit OMODA&JAECOO showrooms on 21st December to take advantage of this exclusive, one-day festive offer and start the New Year with confidence, style and unmatched value.

