Amir, Deputy Amir Congratulate Amir Of Kuwait


2025-12-19 11:11:55
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent cables of congratulations to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.

