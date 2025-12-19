Qatar Welcomes US Move To Lift Syria Sanctions

Qatar welcomed the US decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria as part of the Caesar Act, saying its a step that supports stability and prosperity in Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement yesterday, Qatar's hope that the lifting of sanctions will contribute to opening new horizons for co-operation and partnerships with various countries and pave the way for the return of investments and the flow of international aid, which will help to accelerate the recovery of the economy and restore Syria to its natural position on the map of the global economy.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, stability, and development.