Social Protection For Vulnerable Groups Stressed At Amman Council

The 45th regular session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs and the high-level Arab Conference on the Implementation of the Doha Declaration - issued by the Second World Summit for Social Development - concluded in Amman, in the presence of HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi.

During the session, the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs approved a number of decisions related to the work of the council, following extensive discussions among the participating delegations.

The participants stressed the need to prioritise social protection for the most vulnerable groups, particularly persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, and children, and to promote social inclusion and economic empowerment policies, and ensure equitable access to education, health, and basic services.

The participants agreed to prepare a comprehensive Arab action plan to implement the Doha Declaration, based on supporting the Arab Vision 2045, developing mechanisms for relief, early recovery and reconstruction, enhancing food and water security, technological integration and artificial intelligence, and supporting lifelong learning and entrepreneurship.

The participants also called for intensified efforts to implement the Arab Strategic Framework for the Eradication of Multidimensional Poverty, support the operation of the Arab Center for Social Policy Studies and Poverty Eradication in Jordan, uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, implement the Amman-Berlin Declaration, and promote social dialogue.

At the conclusion of the council and conference, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family voiced her appreciation to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for its excellent hosting and organisation, affirming the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting social development in the region.