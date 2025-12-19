Fifth Suspect Arrested In Caimitillo Double Homicide That Claimed The Life Of Captain Isaza Melo

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Through a search warrant in the Santa Marta sector, San Miguelito district, the National Police and the Public Ministry apprehended alias“Chuki”, allegedly linked to the double homicide registered on December 12 in Caimitillo, where posthumous captain José Isaza Melo and a civilian lost their lives. According to authorities, the operation was carried out following an investigation that led to the identification of the suspects. So far, five people have been arrested, including a minor and four adults. Captain Isaza Melo, a 25-year veteran of the National Police, died while on duty in the area. According to preliminary information, he was tracking two individuals on a motorcycle who had previously committed an armed attack.

When ordered to stop, the suspects ignored the command and opened fire on the officer, who died as a collateral victim. The primary target of the attempted assassination was a convict performing community service with the Caimitillo Community Board. Yesterday, a posthumous tribute was held in honor of Captain Isaza Melo at the National Police headquarters. The ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, as well as the Minister of Security, Frank Ábrego, and the Director of the National Police, Jaime Fernández. During the ceremony, floral offerings were placed before the monument erected in the captain's memory, and his coffin was draped with the national flag.

The president expressed his deepest condolences to the parents of Isaza Melo, José Isaza and Mireya Melo, and reiterated the government's solidarity with the family. The ceremony included a gun salute, the sounding of Taps, and a performance of“Homage to the Fallen” by the National Police Band, highlighting the dedication and sacrifice of the officers. Since 1990, 197 members of the National Police have lost their lives in the line of duty, highlighting the danger and commitment of police work in the country. The investigations remain open, while authorities are stepping up efforts to bring those responsible to justice.