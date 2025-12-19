Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Ricin Vaccine Amid Toxin Threat



A recent report from India is a stark reminder of ricin's accessibility and the pressing need for effective countermeasures.

Ricin is a potent toxin capable of causing death within days of exposure because it stops protein synthesis inside cells, leading to organ failure. Soligenix has demonstrated meaningful preclinical efficacy for its ricin vaccine candidate.

A recent“Times of India” report spotlighted the danger posed by ricin, a highly toxic plant-derived compound with no known antidote and a history of attempted misuse by extremist actors. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on biodefense solutions, is developing a vaccine candidate known as RiVax(R) to protect against ricin exposure, positioning the company's work at the center of biodefense preparedness as public awareness of ricin's lethality grows.

In a counter-terrorism operation in India, authorities recently foiled a ricin plot, underscoring how easily accessible castor beans can be transformed into the deadly toxin using common tools such as a coffee grinder. The report is a stark reminder of ricin's accessibility and the pressing need for effective...

