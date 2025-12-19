Missionirnewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Eyes Next Phase Of Growth, Advances Development In Bolivia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and includes paid advertisement.

New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG), a Canadian exploration and development company, recently announced permanent appointments of Jalen Yuan as CEO and Chester Xie as CFO, with Yuan also serving on the company's board of directors. According to an article discussing the move, Yuan and Xie were initially appointed as interim CEO and interim CFO in April 2025 and have since driven meaningful progress, including advancing permitting efforts and strengthening the company's relationships with the capital markets. In early October, New Pacific entered into a bought deal agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for 9.9 million common shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately C$35.1 million, with net proceeds designated for the exploration and further development of the Carangas and Silver Sand projects, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Following this period of robust performance, Board Chair Dickson Hall said the company looks forward to working with Yuan and Xie as it advances its projects in Bolivia.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

