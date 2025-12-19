Study Suggests Legalizing Marijuana Lowers Suicide Rates Among Seniors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) States that allowed recreational marijuana stores to open experienced a drop in suicide rates among older residents, according to a recent analysis that reviewed more than twenty years of data from across the U.S. The findings suggest a clear association between the start of legal cannabis sales and a measurable decline in suicides among adults later in life.

The authors cautioned that more research is needed to understand why the association exists and how cannabis use may influence mental health in different groups. Entities like TerrAscend Corp. (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) operating licensed marijuana outlets will be glad that their products could be having...

