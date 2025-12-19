Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Completes 2025 Field Program At Atikokan REE Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.



The field exploration program generated a substantial geological, geochemical, and radiometric dataset across multiple target areas.

Mapping identified granitic and pegmatitic units considered favorable hosts for rare earth element mineralization.

Radiometric surveys returned elevated readings that warrant further investigation, with pending assay results from 426 samples expected to guide next exploration steps. The companies increasing progress aligns with rising investor focus on securing non-Chinese rare earth supply chains.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has completed its 2025 field exploration program at the Atikokan Rare Earth Elements property, marking a key technical milestone as the company advances its portfolio of REE-focused assets. The property is located in the Atikokan–Ignace–White Otter Lake district of northwestern Ontario, a region with established infrastructure and a history of mineral exploration.

Details of the completed program were outlined in a December 17, 2025, announcement which described a systematic exploration campaign designed to evaluate the geological and geochemical potential of the Atikokan property. The 2025 field program combined geological mapping, prospecting, ground-based...

