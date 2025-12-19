Gaza No Longer In Famine, Hunger Monitor Says

There is no longer famine in Gaza, a global hunger monitor said yesterday, ‌after access for humanitarian and commercial food deliveries improved following a fragile Oct 10 ceasefire in the war. The ‌latest assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification ‍comes four months after it reported that 514,000 people - nearly a quarter of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip - were experiencing famine.

The IPC warned yesterday that the situation in the enclave remained critical.“Under a worst-case scenario, which would include renewed hostilities and a halt in humanitarian and commercial inflows, the entire Gaza Strip (would be) at risk of famine through mid-April 2026.

This underscores the severe and ongoing humanitarian crisis,” ‍the IPC said in the report. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that while famine had been pushed back, the gains were“perilously” fragile.

“Far more people are able to access the food they need to survive,” he told reporters yesterday, but he added:“Needs are growing faster than aid can get in.”