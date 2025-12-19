PSG Penalty Hero Safonov Ended Intercontinental Win With Broken Hand

Matvei Safonov probably saved two penalties with a broken hand to win Paris Saint-Germain the Intercontinental Cup win, his coach Luis Enrique said yesterday.

The Russian stopped four spot kicks in the shootout in Qatar on Wednesday as PSG edged Brazilians Flamengo to lift another trophy.

“The player himself doesn't know how it happened,” said Luis Enrique.

“We think it was on the third penalty kick. He made a strange movement and fractured it. He saved the last two shots with the fracture. The adrenaline was so powerful that the player was able to do it without pain. It's incredible.”

The club released a statement saying that“a further update will be provided in three to four weeks”.

Luis Enrique, who has had to deal with a string of injuries this season, said he had not spoken to Safonov.

“It's karma,” Luis Enrique added.“Life is telling him he needs to rest, recover, and accept it. With his mentality, he'll come back stronger.”

Luis Enrique was speaking on the eve of the trip to face fifth-tier Vendee Fontenay in the French Cup.

The coach could continue his habit of using backups in the domestic cups and pick third-choice Renato Marin will be in goal, but he could also take the opportunity to hand Lucas Chevalier a first game since recovering from an ankle injury.

Safonov's exploits appeared to fuel a bubbling debate over who should start in goal for the European champions.

The 26-year-old Russian began the season as the number two, but his match-winning exploits in Qatar followed several impressive displays standing in for the injured Chevalier, who made a shaky start to the season.

Chevalier, who turned 24 in November, was acquired in the summer because coach Luis Enrique liked his footwork with the ball but he has sometimes looked less reliable stopping shots.