Jordan's King, Crown Prince Thank Qatar For Excellent Organisation Of FIFA Arab Cup

King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan and his Crown Prince, Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, expressed their gratitude to Qatar for its excellent organisation of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and its associated events. In a post on 'X' platform, the Jordanian monarch thanked Doha for bringing together all Arab brethren, and extended congratulations to Morocco on winning the title.

For his part the crown prince wrote on his Instagram account,“Gratitude to the all the loyal fans for their presence and support of the Nashama.

We congratulate our brothers in Morocco on winning the championship, and we extend our sincere appreciation to Qatar for the excellent organisation.” Morocco were crowned champions of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 on Thursday evening, defeating their Jordanian counterparts 3-2 after extra time.