Hamas Says Miami Talks Must End Israel 'Violations'

A top Hamas official said yesterday talks in Miami to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire must aim to end Israeli truce“violations”, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the group's disarmament.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is to meet officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in Florida, hoping to salvage efforts to reach the second stage of the deal.

“Our people expect these talks to result in an agreement to put an end to ongoing Israeli lawlessness, halt all violations and compel the occupation to abide by the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement,” Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP.

aDuring the second stage, Israel is supposed to withdraw from its positions in Gaza, an interim authority is to govern the Palestinian territory instead of Hamas, and an international stabilisation force is to be deployed.

Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Sunday the group had a“legitimate right” to hold weapons. Israel has repeatedly insisted that Hamas will be disarmed.

Rubio also said yesterday he was confident that countries would send troops for the planned international stabilisation force.

“I feel very confident that we have a number of nation states acceptable to all sides in this who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilisation force,” he said.