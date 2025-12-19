A Dazzling Festival Of Lights
One of the trees at the sprawling Al Bidda Park – the venue of the Lantern Festival, spanning 55,000sq m – is decorated with hundreds of small light bulbs and a handful of lanterns, providing joy and excitement to children and their families.
The festival, which features more than 400 lanterns of different shapes and sizes, as well as other immersive sections, will run until March 28, 2026.
