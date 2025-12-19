Targeting Family Members Of Maduro's Corrupt Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning seven family members of individuals tied to the illegitimate and corrupt Maduro regime.

On December 11, the United States designated Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, a nephew of Nicolás Maduro, and Ramón Carretero Napolitano, a Panamanian businessman who facilitated the continued corruption of the Maduro regime. Today's sanctions target family members of these two men who have been determined to be responsible for, or complicit in, deceptive actions or corruption involving the Venezuelan state. This includes Maduro's sister-in-law and other relatives of Malpica Flores, in addition to two immediate family members of Carretero.

Maduro and his cronies have devastated Venezuela's economy and continue to threaten our region's stability. The Trump Administration is committed to disrupting the network of individuals who prop up Maduro and his regime.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.