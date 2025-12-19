Visa Restrictions On Honduran Government Officials Interfering With The 2025 Election Vote Count

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State has revoked the visas of Mario Morazan, pursuant to Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), for undermining democracy in Honduras by impeding the vote count. The Department has refused the visa application of Marlon Ochoa and taken steps to impose visa restrictions on another individual for undermining democracy in Honduras. These actions are taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the INA, which generally bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.

The United States will not tolerate actions that undermine our national security and our region's stability. We will consider all appropriate measures to deter those impeding the vote count in Honduras.

These actions are being taken pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) and Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.