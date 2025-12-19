Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' Fund Tops Rs. 4.2 Billion In Donations


2025-12-19 11:00:22
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The government's 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' Fund, set up to assist communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, has amassed contributions exceeding Rs. 4.28 billion, Finance Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma announced.

Dr. Suriyapperuma highlighted that the vast majority of the support, around Rs. 4.26 billion, came from local business leaders, with the remaining amount contributed via direct foreign currency transfers.

In total, donations to the fund have surpassed USD 13.8 million, including more than USD 6 million in international currency contributions. Aid has poured in from 43 nations, among them the United States, Canada, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, France, and South Korea.

Colombo Gazette

