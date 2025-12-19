'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' Fund Tops Rs. 4.2 Billion In Donations
Dr. Suriyapperuma highlighted that the vast majority of the support, around Rs. 4.26 billion, came from local business leaders, with the remaining amount contributed via direct foreign currency transfers.
In total, donations to the fund have surpassed USD 13.8 million, including more than USD 6 million in international currency contributions. Aid has poured in from 43 nations, among them the United States, Canada, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, France, and South Korea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment