Dasun Shanaka Retained As Sri Lanka T20 Captain Through 2026 World Cup

Following his appointment as Chief Selector, Pramodya Wickremesinghe confirmed that the 25-player World Cup squad named by the previous committee will remain unchanged. Shanaka will therefore lead the side in the forthcoming T20 series against Pakistan and England, scheduled to be played on home soil.

