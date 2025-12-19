Dasun Shanaka Retained As Sri Lanka T20 Captain Through 2026 World Cup
Following his appointment as Chief Selector, Pramodya Wickremesinghe confirmed that the 25-player World Cup squad named by the previous committee will remain unchanged. Shanaka will therefore lead the side in the forthcoming T20 series against Pakistan and England, scheduled to be played on home soil.
The Sri Lanka T20 squad includes Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Ratnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Travin Mathew, and Kamil Mishara.
