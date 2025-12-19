FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Surges To $50 Million For Champions

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) FIFA has announced that the winning team of the 2026 World Cup will take home a record $50 million, marking a significant rise from the $42 million awarded in 2022 and $38 million in 2018. The tournament, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a total prize pool of $655 million, 50 percent higher than the last edition in Qatar.

The runner-up will receive $33 million, while third and fourth place finishers are set to earn $29 million and $27 million, respectively. Every participating nation will be allocated $1.5 million to cover preparation costs, with the minimum prize for teams set at $9 million. In total, FIFA plans to distribute $727 million among all football federations taking part.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the 2026 World Cup as“groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community.”

While the World Cup's prize money has increased, it remains below the sums awarded at this year's expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which offered up to $125 million to the winners as part of a $1 billion total pool. The disparity reflects the differing financial structures of club and national teams, with clubs facing higher wage obligations.

Funds from the World Cup prize pool will also support global football development, with the specific distribution of bonuses among players determined by individual national federations.