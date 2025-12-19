Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Expresses Gratitude For Kuwait's Relief Support


2025-12-19 11:00:22
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Kuwait, Lakshitha Ratnayake, has expressed his country's appreciation for Kuwait's humanitarian assistance, conveyed through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, to communities affected by severe flooding triggered by torrential rains and a cyclone.

The floods caused extensive damage across several regions, affecting more than 600,000 families and resulting in casualties as well as missing persons. Ambassador Ratnayake said Kuwait's timely relief efforts would play a vital role in easing the hardships faced by displaced and vulnerable families amid the ongoing crisis.

He also expressed confidence that Kuwait's continued humanitarian support would have a meaningful impact in alleviating suffering during this challenging period for Sri Lanka.

Colombo Gazette

