TN CM Stalin To Begin Two-Day Tirunelveli Visit Today With Major Development Push

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will reach Tirunelveli on Saturday for a two-day programme, during which he will participate in multiple public events, inaugurations, and review meetings.

The administration and DMK cadre have geared up for major development announcements and welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave Chennai this morning and arrive in Thoothukudi by air before travelling by road to Tirunelveli, where grand welcome arrangements have been made.

As part of the reception, the Nellai East DMK unit has made arrangements near Sharada College, under district secretary Graham Bell. Additionally, another reception point is planned near the KTC Nagar bridge under the central district secretary and MLA Abdul Wahab.

Upon arrival, Stalin will proceed to the government guest house in Vannarapettai. Following lunch, he is expected to hold a review meeting with senior officials on ongoing development projects in the district.

In the evening, around 4 p.m., he will travel via the Southern Bypass to Tharammalpuram to participate in a Christmas celebration.

A major highlight of Saturday's engagements will be the inauguration of the Porunai Museum, established at a cost of Rs 62 crore near the Reddiarpatti hill road. The museum aims to showcase Tamil civilisation and display archaeological artefacts and heritage findings.

The Chief Minister will tour the illuminated campus in a specially arranged electric vehicle.

On Sunday, Stalin will leave the guest house at 9:30 a.m. and head to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College campus, where a large public function has been organised.

He will lay foundation stones for new projects, including the Quaid-e-Millat Memorial Library, and inaugurate completed schemes, notably an additional block at the Government Hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 639 crore.

One of the biggest highlights will be the distribution of welfare benefits to 45,000 beneficiaries. He will also flag off 50 new government bus services, aimed at enhancing public transport facilities.

A pavilion with a seating capacity of around 30,000 people has been set up for the government function, along with necessary public amenities.

The city has been decked up for the Chief Minister's visit, with DMK flags lining routes between Vannarapettai and Tharammalpuram, and welcome banners placed across areas including Palayamkottai, Ariyakulam, KTC Nagar, and Reddiarpatti. Roads along the convoy route have been refurbished and illuminated.

After wrapping up the scheduled programmes on Sunday, Stalin will depart for Thoothukudi airport and return to Chennai.