Maanvi Gagroo Questions Society: Why Are Men Not Judged For Peeing On The Road?

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is all geared up for her latest offering, 'Four More Shots Please', has put forward her strong stance on society being constantly judgemental about women.

Talking to IANS, the actress questioned why it is always women who are under scrutiny for their choices and why men are rarely questioned at all, even when their actions are illogical.

“I feel there is constant judgement around what women do whether they drink or not, smoke or not, or party or not. Nobody seems to judge men for things like peeing on the roads. So why aren't men being judged in the same way? They should be, right?!” asked Maanvi while talking to IANS.

“My issue is with the clear difference in judgement between the two genders. Actually, firstly, let's get both the genders on an equal level. Before even discussing whether the judgement is right or wrong, we need to ask whether judging anyone is fair in the first place, to be honest,” Maanvi concluded.

Maanvi Gagroo, in 'Four More Shots Please', essays the role of Siddhi Patel – a relatable, no-nonsense voice in her strong-headed, crackling friend group, juggling ambition, friendships, and life's chaos while calling out hypocrisy with wit and humour.

Talking about Four More Shots Please season 4, which was released on the 19th of December, marks the final season. The first three seasons received great responses from audiences and critics alike.

The show, along with Maanvi Gagroo also stars Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta Prateik Smita Patil, Dino Morea, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Ankur Rathee, alongside new faces including Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The show has been directed by Arunima Sharma.

