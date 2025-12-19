FRMI INVESTIGATION: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Launches Investigation Into Fermi Inc., And Encourages Investors And Potential Witnesses To Contact Law Firm

If you have information that could assist in the Fermi investigation or if you are a Fermi investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

THE COMPANY: Fermi is developing a large electric generation campus for AI data centers. On September 30, 2025, Fermi conducted its initial public offering, issuing approximately 32.5 million shares of common stock to the public at the offering price of $21.00 per share. The IPO's offering document represented that“[o]n September 19, 2025, [Fermi] entered into a letter of intent... with an investment grade-rated tenant (the 'First Tenant') to lease a portion of the Project Matador Site on a triple-net basis for an initial lease term of twenty years, with four renewal terms of five years each.” In November 2025, Fermi further announced that the First Tenant entered into an Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement (“AICA”), pursuant to which the First Tenant agreed, subject to certain conditions, to advance up to $150 million to fund construction costs.

THE REVELATION: On December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed that“[o]n December 11, 2025, the First Tenant notified [Fermi] that it is terminating the AICA, but the parties continue to negotiate the terms of a lease agreement at Project Matador pursuant to the letter of intent.” After this news, the price of Fermi stock fell more than 33%, closing at $10.09 per share – well below the IPO price.

