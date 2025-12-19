Could The Moon Make Spacex The World's First '$100 Trillion' Company? Elon Musk Thinks So



Musk outlined a moon-based industrial model centered on large-scale manufacturing and deep-space deployment.

U.S. space policy and NASA timelines are increasingly aligned around speed and permanent lunar infrastructure. SpaceX is positioning itself as a central commercial partner in the next phase of U.S. lunar activity.

Elon Musk has revived one of his most ambitious visions yet, suggesting that massive lunar infrastructure could ultimately turn SpaceX into the world's first $100 trillion company.

Musk Teases Moon-Based Future

In a reply on X on Friday, Musk said a“giant lunar base with AI satellite factories and a mass driver to shoot them into deep space” would be the foundation for creating unprecedented value at SpaceX. When another user suggested that such a setup could make SpaceX a $100 trillion company, Musk responded:“Yes.”

The comments come as U.S. space policy and lunar ambitions have returned to the forefront.

The long-term vision also comes as SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering that could raise more than $30 billion at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, a deal that would rival Saudi Aramco's record-setting 2019 listing.

NASA Signals Speed Over Vendor Loyalty

Earlier this week, NASA's new administrator, Jared Isaacman, said the agency would prioritize speed in deciding who lands astronauts on the Moon first, whether that is SpaceX or Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Isaacman said the company that can deliver a lunar lander fastest would win NASA's backing to meet U.S. strategic objectives, according to a Bloomberg report.

SpaceX currently holds more than $4 billion in NASA contracts to use its Starship vehicle as a lunar lander under the Artemis program and is slated to be the first to return Americans to the Moon. Blue Origin also holds a separate NASA contract for its own lander.

SpaceX Pushes A Faster Path To The Moon

SpaceX has also proposed a faster approach to reaching the lunar surface after facing criticism from NASA over delays in Starship's development. In October, the company said it had submitted a simplified mission architecture that it believes could accelerate a Moon landing while improving crew safety, as U.S. officials warned the country risks falling behind China. The proposal came shortly after NASA said it was opening SpaceX's lunar lander contract to competition, citing pushed timelines and unresolved technical hurdles, including in-space refueling and recent test failures.

Trump Order Raises The Stakes

The urgency has intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Thursday reaffirming the goal of returning Americans to the Moon by 2028 and beginning construction of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. The directive also backs nuclear power development in space, upgraded launch infrastructure, and expanded defense capabilities extending into cislunar orbit.

The administration has said the plan could unlock at least $50 billion in new private investment across U.S. space markets by the end of the decade.

