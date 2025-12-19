Tripura Governor Visits Sepahijala Border Villages, Interacts With Locals

Governor Interacts with Villagers and Inspects Schools

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu visited various border villages and a BSF Border Outpost in the Sepahijala District on Friday. The Governor first visited Dayal Para ADC village and interacted with residents at the Jaljalaya SB School ground. He inquired about the implementation and progress of various Central and State Government schemes. The villagers apprised him of their grievances and problems. They also expressed happiness that a Governor was visiting their village for the first time.

Next, the Governor proceeded to Kulubari Purba Para JB School, run by the ADC. He visited and inspected the school.

Inspection of Border Facilities and BSF Posts

Governor Nallu also inspected the Dayal Para ADC village office to review ongoing work and visited the Auushman Arogya Mandir. Subsequently, the Governor visited the Boxanagar BOP of the 49th Battalion BSF. He was welcomed by Commandant Ajit Kumar, who briefed him on border-related issues and security within their jurisdiction.

Vibrant Villages Initiative

The Governor then proceeded along the border road to Border Fencing Gate No. 185 A at Nagar Village under Kalshimura Gram Panchayat. There, he interacted with residents and inquired about various government schemes. During these interactions, Governor Nallu stated that he had undertaken an initiative to visit border villages across the state to assess the implementation and progress of different government schemes. As part of this effort, he had come to the Sepahijala district. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared border villages as "Vibrant and First Villages."

The Governor noted the government's comprehensive development initiatives to provide all-weather roads, electricity, improved basic infrastructure, and livelihood support through agriculture and horticulture in these areas. He urged villagers to enrol in health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensure Aadhaar registration for children under five, and encourage school dropouts aged 18 and above to learn to drive and undertake skill development training under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme to become self-reliant. He also urged parents and teachers to enrol children in Eklavya and Navodaya schools to ensure quality education.

Visit to Health Centre and Women's SHG

Later, the Governor visited the Kamalnagar Primary Health Centre along the border road. He interacted with doctors and health staff, and inspected the Allopathy OPD, Dental OPD, ABPMJY Desk, and the health laboratory.

His next stop was the Basundhara Bahumukhi Samabay Samiti Limited, a women's Self-Help Group run under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and the TRLM. The President, Mukta Nahar, briefed him about the Samiti's activities and presented him with a memento and locally made products.

Review of Border Fencing and Interaction with BSF Jawans

Finally, the Governor proceeded along the border fencing road and visited Border Fencing Gates No. G-29 to G-32, including an unfenced area, which he accessed on foot in the NC Nagar border sector. BSF officers briefed him on the challenges faced in fencing work. He also visited the NC Nagar Border Outpost (BOP) of the BSF, where he was welcomed by DIG VK Kasna and Commandant of the 81st Battalion, Rakesh Sinha. The Governor interacted with BSF jawans, applauding them for keeping the border safe and secure, and noted that the BSF is the nation's first line of defence.

Throughout the visit, MLA Tofajjal Hossain, District Magistrate and Collector Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, the SDM of Sonamura, and officers from all line departments were present. (ANI)

